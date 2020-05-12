SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg School District Three Board of Trustees will discussed a new election date tonight at a meeting for the referendum that was put on hold due to the pandemic.
The referendum would allow the district to convert Clifdale Elementary School into Clifdale Middle School and update other schools faster and for less money, a district spokesperson says.
If the referendum passes after the election, the plans will be completed by 2022, the district says.
The district board set the next election date for the referendum for July 14th.
