SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg District 7 announced that a handgun was found in a student's locker at Spartanburg High School on Monday evening.
According to a statement from the district,the unloaded gun was found when the student's parent went to Spartanburg High School at around 7:00 pm because he was concerned that his son may have brought a hand gun to the school. The district also says that no ammunition was present in the student's locker.
According to the statement, the student was removed from campus without incident and charged with possession of a firearm. The statement also notes that the student will be recommended for expulsion, per district policy.
Spartanburg District 7 superintendent Jeff Stevens shared his thoughts on the incident.
“We are extremely thankful that the father acted swiftly and proactively as soon as his concern arose. This is an example of a parent and school staff working in partnership to protect our school community and to support the student.”
Spartanburg District 7 says that the student never point the weapon at others, threaten others or act with aggression.
