LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Spartanburg District One Schools said the school district’s computer network recently fell victim to a ransomware attack.
Sandra Williams said the district experienced network connectivity issues due to the ransomware attack. She said there was no breach of any personal or financial information.
“The district has been working diligently with cybersecurity experts to determine the origin of the ransomware and reinforce existing security measures. In an effort to decrease cyber vulnerability, the district is reviewing all aspects of our network to ensure that this does not happen again. At this time, our district network connections are fully functioning,” Williams said in an e-mail on Monday.
