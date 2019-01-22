SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 3 posted on Facebook Tuesday that phones and internet were down at all schools in the district.
The school district said AT&T lines were damaged due to nearby road construction.
Parents needing to contact the school district in the event of an emergency are asked to call 864-579-9833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.