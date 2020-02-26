SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg County School District Three is calling for another referendum after last year’s failed at the voting polls.
Tuesday evening, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a referendum resolution to decrease taxes by reducing the debt service millage from 84.5 mills to 58 mills by issuing an amount not to exceed $29.5M.
This would be general obligation bonds that would push forward D3’s Destination 3-1-1 building plan: three elementary, one middle, and one high schools.
Basically, this plan is about consolidating, upgrading and increasing the lifespan of schools within the district.
Clifdale Middle project is happening right now. If the referendum is agreed upon by voters then this school will get a gymnasium sooner rather than later.
The $29.5M bond will address all D3 school projects by 2022.
Voters will answer yes or no at the polls April 28.
