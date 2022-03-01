SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spring Fling in Spartanburg is making a comeback next month!
The city announced the free outdoor festival will return Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.
Spring Fling features live music, local vendors, food, activities for the whole family and more.
The festival has been canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic and city officials says they are excited for its return.
