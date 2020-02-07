SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new mom in Spartanburg is leaving the hospital with her newborn, but she won't be able to go home because the February 6 tornado destroyed her house.
Sarah and Kyle Brooks were called home from work to see the damage, when Sarah's water broke.
Sarah says she is grateful that little Lilly is healthy and she's glad the baby came when she did.
If she came any earlier, the family would have been in their house when this storm hit.
