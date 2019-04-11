GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg teen will spend life in prison after he was found guilty of charges from a deadly shooting spree, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Brian Cornelius Foster, 19, killed a man and injured a second person in the Feb. 18, 2018 shooting
A jury found Foster guilty of murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a weapon after a three-day trial.
Foster shot Eric Morris, 29, to death inside a home on Old Canaan Road and shot the surviving victim in the hip as he was fleeing.
Deputies said they found multiple shell casings between the home where Morris was found dead and the neighbor’s home, where the surviving victim ran to in search of help.
Foster fled and tried to hide some of his clothes under a shed on Bayberry Drive while he ran from deputies. He was arrested two days later.
Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith called the killing senseless.
“This is senseless violence,” Smith said. “The afternoon started with a group of acquaintances gathering to do simple mechanical work and escalated into a tragedy.”
Foster’s prior criminal record included convictions for second-degree burglary, grand larceny and driving under the influence.
