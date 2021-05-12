SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Spartanburg says that it is ceasing enforcement of its current mask ordinance as a result of the Governor's latest Executive Order regarding mask mandates.
Spartanburg is not lifting its mask ordinance completely, as it is not yet known if further guidance from city council is needed to do so, according to a release.
The city says that its City Attorney as will as its management team will continue to assess whether any more action is needed regarding the governor's order.
