SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg water said algaecide application on Lake Bowen began on Monday.
The water provider said the treatment is a proactive step “to combat a rise in an algae byproduct, known as MIB.”
“It is not uncommon to notice an increase in levels during the hot summer months,” Spartanburg Water stated in a news release. “While MIB does not pose a safety threat, if left untreated, it can impact the taste and odor of our drinking water.”
The water company says Lake Bowen is being treated with an algaecide that was prescribed specifically for the lake, which uses two hydrogen-peroxide based products.
“These products have been used in the past with no side effect,” the news release stated. “Not only are they proven to be non-toxic to the ecosystem, they have been shown by SCDNR to be more environmentally-friendly and beneficial to the fish and other aquatic life that inhabit our reservoirs. These hydrogen-peroxide based products release oxygen as they perform work on algae, producing water as a byproduct.”
The treatment is expected to last up to five days and will not impact any lake activities.
