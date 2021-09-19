SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Water System issued a boil water advisory on Sunday for New Cut Road and the surrounding areas northwest of I-85.
The advisory will impact the following areas, according to officials:
- New Cut Road from Fairforest Road to Mitchell Road
- Mt. Zion Road from New Cut Road to Campground Road and Green Road
- Mitchell Road from Mt. Zion Road to Settle Road
- John Dodd Road from I-26 to Jordan Creek Farm Road and Russell Road
- Jordan Creek Road from John Dodd Road to Gibbs Road
- Campground Road from New Cut Road to Mt. Zion Road
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to officials.
Officials issued the advisory for the area served by the New Cut Road pressure system. Customers in the areas listed above may experience an interruption in service or a reduction in water pressure, according to officials.
Officials have not confirmed any contamination of the water system in this area. However, this advisory will remain in place until they can review the test results.
Customers in this area should boil water for at least one minute if they intend to use it for drinking or cooking. Customers should also boil water before they turn it into ice for drinking purposes.
Spartanburg water teams are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. They anticipate the advisory to remain in effect for at least 24 to 48 hours.
