SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water said Thursday they have canceled all scheduled lake events until the end of May.
Below is a statement from the utility provider:
"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interest of our customers, community, and staff, Spartanburg Water has decided to cancel all scheduled lake events through the end of May. This includes several Boater Education classes and one of our four upcoming Paddle Fest sessions."
Below are the dates for the canceled SCDNR Boater Education Program events:
- April 25
- May 16
- May 23
The May 30 paddle Fest session that was set for May 30 on Lake Blalock has been canceled. These three future paddle fest sessions are still expected to take place:
- Saturday, June 27 @ Lake Blalock
- Saturday, July 25 @ Lake Bowen
- Tuesday, August 11 @ Lake Bowen
Spartanburg Water said additional decisions about canceling or rescheduling will be made closer to those dates.
