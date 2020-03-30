SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Water has announced the closure of public boat landings, ramps and parks due to Governor McMaster's executive order.
Spartanburg has decided to close public access to Lake Blalock and Lake Bowen until further notice.
RELATED: Oconee County closes public access points to Lake Keowee and Lake Hartwell, officials release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.