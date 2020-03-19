SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Water announced Thursday that public use areas, such as restrooms and pavilions, are being shut down as a precaution at Lake Bowen and Lake Blalock, however boat ramps will remain open.
The closures are to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Below is the full statement from Spartanburg Water:
In compliance with State and Federal recommendations and to help safe guard the general public against potential exposure to COVID-19, Spartanburg Water System has elected to restrict the use of certain public areas located within the Lake Bowen and Lake Blalock Parks until further notice.
Effective March 19, 2020 Spartanburg Water will be implementing the following restrictions:
- Lake Bowen – Anchor Park and the Pavilion at Lake Bowen will be closed to the general public. The landing, boat ramps and restrooms will remain open at this time. Sitting areas located outside Anchor Park and Pavilion will remain available for use.
- Lake Blalock – The Pavilions and the public restrooms located within Blalock Park will be closed to the general public. The landing, boat ramp, fishing pier and public restrooms located at the landing will remain open at this time.
- Visitors should be aware that public use areas within the parks are cleaned but not sanitized.
To comply with guidance and recommendation from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and the Center of Disease Control (CDC) Spartanburg Water is requesting for all visitors to practice “social distancing” by keeping a minimum of 6 feet of distance between themselves and others and to remain in small groups of 10 or less people.
Public cooperation with practicing social distancing and remaining in small groups of 10 or less while on Spartanburg Water property is necessary to allow areas not impacted by the temporary closures to remain open.
Thank you for your cooperation and helping Spartanburg Water ensure the health and safety of our community.
