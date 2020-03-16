Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg Water announced they would be suspending service disconnections for the foreseeable future.
According to Spartanburg Water, the move is to help protect the health and safety of customers. The company says they understand that with closures in effect, some customers could be facing unexpected financial hardships.
In addition to halting the disconnections, Spartanburg Water is offering payment flexibility for those who may need extra time to pay a bill.
Customers with questions regarding their payments or service can call customer service weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at (864) 582-6375.
For the time being, the lobby at the Spartanburg Water located at 200 Commerce Street will be closed for payments. Drive thru payments will still be accepted weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Customers are encouraged to pay using the online portal or by phone at 844-223-3041.
More news: Charter to offer free access to broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days for new customers with K-12 and college students
