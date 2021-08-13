SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg Water has closed the administration building to walk-in traffic due to the recent increases of Covid-19 cases.
Spartanburg Water says the main lobby in the Administration Building on 200 Commerce Street will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 16 to walk-in traffic.
Spartanburg Water says they will continue to provide support for in-person payments at the Administration Office drive-thru windows, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment and for customer service support call (864) 582-6375. Appointments are offered for in-person visits Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and customer service support is offered by phone from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
