SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue say they arrested a woman in Spartanburg on Tuesday for operating a business without a license.
Agents say that 49-year-old Laura Lawson of Lyman, South Carolina operated Carolina Threads Monogramming and Gifts LLC before having her business license revoked by SCDOR for not paying business taxes.
Lawson to stop operating her business after her license was revoked, but continued to do so anyway.
Lawson is being held in the Spartanburg Detention Center and could face a 30 days in jail or a $200 fine,according to a news release.
MORE NEWS: Mysterious monolith removed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.