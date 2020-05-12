Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg have arrested a woman and charged her with assault following an altercation at the Beacon in Spartanburg.
According to officers the suspect, Priscilla Sconiers, became irate when her order was not being made as fast as she wanted. Employees told police she began cursing at employees on the serving line.
According to officers, employees pulled Sconiers aside in an effort to expedite her order. Police say after employees gave Sconiers her order they asked her to leave at which time she threw money onto the counter.
Police say when an employee followed Sconiers outside to return her money, Sconiers spit on the employee.
Police arrived on scene and took Sconiers into custody saying she continued to cuss at the employee and law enforcement officers.
Sconiers was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. She was charged with assault and battery third degree and public disorderly conduct.
