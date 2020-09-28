SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Spartanburg woman received a 15-year prison sentence Monday after admitting to being in possession of 146 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Amanda Mae Dickinson, 39, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and Circuit Judge Grace Knie issued the sentence.
On October 10, 2019, Spartanburg County sheriff's deputies stopped Dickinson's car on Southport Rd. near Mossberry Rd. for driving with a single operating headlight. Dickinson reported she did not have the car's registration or proof of insurance.
After running Dickinson's license number, deputies discovered that she was wanted out of Greenville County on a bench warrant. After being removed from the car, Dickinson admitted that she had several needles in the vehicle that were used to inject methamphetamine, but denied having drugs in the car.
While searching Dickinson's car, deputies found a a digital scale with white residue on it, several needles and plastic baggies. Dickson then told deputies she had about six ounces of meth in her bra, which was then recovered by deputies.
Dickinson's prior criminal record also includes prior convictions for methamphetamine as well as shoplifting, petty larceny and violation of probation.
