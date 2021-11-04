SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg woman who admitted to driving off from the scene of a fatal wreck and filing a false police report has been sentenced to prison, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Casey Marie Schinestuhl, 24, will spend the next eight years in prison and then five years of probation, according to the Office. The original sentence was 15 years, but it was reduced to eight.
Schinestuhl was sentenced after she hit and killed 18-year-old Elijah N. Major on April 16 while he was walking on the shoulder of Sha Lane toward Highway 221 around 5:40 a.m.
Major died at the area of the wreck. His family said he was walking to work at the Holiday Inn when the wreck occurred and walked to get in shape to join the military in the future.
Schinestuhl drove away form the wreck and filed a report with the South Carolina Highway patrol, claiming to be the victim of a hit-and-run wreck on Interstate 85. She then posted photos of the wrecked car on Facebook within hours of the wreck, which read, “I’m okay ya’ll. My first accident ever. An 18-wheeler hit me this morning and Sally is now on her way to the body shop to see if she’s fixable or if we get her totaled.”
However, troopers looked at security video from a nearby business and debris found at the wreck scene to determine the black Nissan she was driving was responsible for the wreck.
Schinestuhl turned herself into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on April 17, admitting her actions.
Schinestuhl had no prior criminal record.
