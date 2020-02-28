SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - "Sometimes I'm pretty lucky," Jennifer Flannery said this afternoon.
That might be the understatement of a lifetime for her. She says her life was flipped upside down for the best a couple days ago.
"I went to the gas station, and I took out the rest of the money we had in the bank--which left us with three bucks--and I bought lottery tickets," she said.
For her and her husband Timothy, it's been a long and winding road.
"We've had a hard life. And you know, raising our grand-babies, it's been tough for us," she said.
But one $10 scratch off and a quarter million dollars later, things are finally looking up.
"I left work, and went back to the gas station, and I pulled the manager aside, and I said 'um, I think I won a lot of money.' And she goes: 'what are you so upset for!?'"
At first Jennifer says she didn't believe it. But then it quickly became clear why she had been given this opportunity.
"This is the perfect opportunity to adopt them," she said, fighting back tears.
To Jennifer and her husband, nothing is more important than little Sammy and Tim.
"We got Samantha when she was 6 months old. And we got Timothy when he was 4 months old," Timothy Flannery said.
Not only have they not been able to afford adoption, but their situation before this was dire.
"We were almost going to file for bankruptcy," Jennifer said. "I was filing out the papers--honest to God."
Now, they plan to pay their bills while still working every day, and put money away for their soon-to-be children's future.
Samantha wants to be a vet.
"I like animals and I like to help people learn," the 9-year-old told FOX Carolina.
Timothy wants to be a carpenter just like his dad. He says he has the best mom and dad a kid could ever ask for.
"I'm glad that my mom won the scratch off," he said. "And I'm glad I get to be on the news!"
