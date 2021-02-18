SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg's new Coastal Plain League baseball team will be called the Spartanburgers.
The name was unveiled during an event at RJ Rockers Brewery on Thursday night.
The team will begin playing this May at Duncan Park.
