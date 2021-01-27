Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the City of Spartanburg announced the cancellation of Spring Fling 2021.
The city said with the growing number of COVID-19 cases and the stress it is putting on the hospital system, "large gatherings simply did not feel responsible at this time."
The city says they will continue to update the community about smaller events like Jazz on the Square and Music on Main.
The City of Spartanburg made the announcement on their Facebook page.
