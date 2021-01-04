SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Roderice Cardell, better known as "The Maddd Artist" has died, according to an obituary published Monday.
The 33-year-old died on January 2.
Cardell was involved in painting the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spartanburg, according to the city.
The city posted this statement on Cardell's passing on Facebook:
We here at the City were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Roderice Cardell, known to so many in our community as “THEMADDDARTIST.”
In addition to his incredible work as a local artist whose work can be seen in the Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Spartanburg and throughout our community, Roderice was a graduate of our business accelerator program and Citizens Academy. His commitment to engaging in important local discussions and advocating for systemic change was an inspiration, and his voice will be greatly missed.
Cardell spoke to county council following the completion of the mural over the summer, delivering a passionate speech:
The J. W. Woodward Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A GoFundMe has been launched to benefit the family.
