SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Management at WestGate Mall said the mall will reopen on May 1.
The mall will be on amended hours, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The mall said they will also be taking these health and safety precautions:
- We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials.
- We encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will be prohibited.
- The food court seating area is closed until further notice.
- Our soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces remain closed until further notice.
- Mall management staff will be required to wear these masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- We are requiring that all vendors and contractors working on property wear masks while on property when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.
- We are encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work at the shopping center and that this equipment be worn while interacting with others, except when eating or drinking.
- Hand sanitizer units have been placed throughout the property.
- Our mall management staff, security and janitorial staff will be required to undergo a temperature check upon the start of each shift.
- Our service provider has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents. Customers are encouraged to contact mall management if an area needs attention.
- Each store is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
The Anderson Mall reopened last Friday.
The Haywood Mall remains closed, per their website.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg company selling one-gallon hand sanitizer at pop-up event on May 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.