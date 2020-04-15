SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Several Spartanburg agencies have teamed up with a local towing company to show gratitude to those working the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus.
Revelation Towing, Inc. says they've teamed up with the Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg City Fire, Spartanburg Sheriff's Office, and multiple Spartanburg County Fire/Rescue/EMS agencies to put on a special parade for healthcare workers in the area.
The #SpartanburgStrong Truck Convoy will go around the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center's Campus with emergency lights activated - showing support and giving thanks.
The parade will include trucks from the following towing companies:
- A-1 Wrecker Service
- All American Towing
- Bradley’s Towing
- Byrd Towing
- Campbell’s Wrecker Service
- Dave’s Auto
- Elite Towing
- Midway Wrecker Service
- None Better Towing
- Revelation Towing
- Taylor Made Towing
- Thompson’s Wrecker Service
- TMR Towing
- Tom’s Wrecker Service
- Trevor’s Wrecker Service
- William’s Wrecker Service
- Woodfin Towing
It will also be to honor local residents who are fighting the virus themselves.
The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on April 17.
MORE NEWS:
City of Seneca helps deliver meals to residents impacted by weekend tornados
Heartbeat Oconee teams up with local businesses to feed those affected by tornado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.