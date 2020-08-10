COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Monday that reopening plans for all of South Carolina's 81 school districts have been approved.
The final 14 districts' plans were approved Monday, including Greenwood Districts 51 & 52.
"With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process," Spearman said in a news release. "Whether it is driving a neighbor's child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.