SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County's Director of Elections said Monday that Spartanburg County Councilman Roger Nutt has resigned, and his vacant District 6 seat will be filled via special election.
Nutt's resignation was effective as of November 9. He served as councilman for ten years and is leaving after he was elected to serve in the South Carolina House as the District 34 Representative.
Filing for candidates who wish to run for the District 6 seat may file between noon on November 27 until noon on December 5.
A primary will be held on January 19, followed by a runoff, if required, on February 2. The special election to fill the seat will be held on March 23.
Partisan Candidates must file with the Spartanburg County Voter Reg & Elections office a Statement of Intent of Candidacy and Party Pledge. This form may be obtained from either the www.scvotes.gov website for candidates or from the Spartanburg Voter Registration & Elections office.
Officials said to be nominated by petition, a candidate must file a nominating petition containing the valid signatures of at least 5% of the active, registered voters in the geographical area the office represents. The 5% is based on the total number of registered voters in the geographical area 120 days prior to the election.
Candidates must also file a Statement of Economic Interest (SEI) form with the State Ethics Commission. This must be done electronically on the State Ethics Commission website.
