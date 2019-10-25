COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued an executive order declared Sheriff Will Lewis’ office vacant and reappointed Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown to serve as sheriff of Greenville County until a special election can be held to fill the seat.
Read the full executive order here.
Lewis was convicted Thursday of misconduct.
On Friday morning, a judge sentenced the former sheriff to a year in prison.
Conway Belangia, the director of Greenville County's Elections Commission, said the filing period for a special election to replace Lewis will open on the third Friday after the vacancy in accordance with state law.
The filing period will be open for eight days.
Belangia said the special election to fill the seat will be March 10, 2020.
The primary election will be held on January 7, followed by a runoff on January 21, if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.