WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - A special election will be held in Woodruff Tuesday to fill a vacant seat for Ward 4 on the Woodruff City Council.
All ballots will be cast at the Woodruff Leisure Center on Cavins Road, the city said on Facebook. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
There are two candidates on the ballot: Allen Durham and Terry Davis.
The Ward 4 seat was previously held by Kenneth Gist before he was elected mayor last November.
