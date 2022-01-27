(FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) and State Transport Police are moving to two Upstate counties in continuing efforts aimed to reduce highway deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).
SCDPS said motorists in Newberry and Cherokee Counties should expect additional enforcement from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29 as SCDPS continues its ACE (Area Coordinated Enforcement) to reduce collisions and fatalities in our state.
We're told ACE efforts uses fatality and crash data to concentrate enforcement resources toward specific "hot spot" areas in the state seeing spikes in fatalities and collisions or a continued trend in high crash numbers.
Data shows as of Jan. 26, Newberry County hasn't had any fatalities this year as and only had 18 total fatalities in 2021. The enforcement effort is said to focus on the following roads in Newberry County: US- 76, SC-121 and SC-34.
As of Jan. 16, Cherokee County has only had two fatalities so far this year, according to SCDPS. There were 23 total fatalities in 2021. The enforcement will focus on the following roads:
- Love Springs Road
- Cannons Campground Road
- Macedonia Road
- Overbrook Drive
- Old Metal Road
- SC-11
- SC-110
- US-29
SCDPS said troopers and officers will be focusing on all traffic violations with a special emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving. Officials say these are leading to a rise in injury and death collisions through the state.
The State Transport Police will also be focusing on Commercial Motor Vehicle violations in these areas.
