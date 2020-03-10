COLUMBIA, SC – Special Olympics South Carolina announced Tuesday the organization is canceling three upcoming state-wide events and suspending all local competitions and practices through March 31 due to concerns about coronavirus.
The canceled events are State Basketball (March 14), the annual Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics (March 31), and State Cheer Competition (April 25).
SOSC said Special Olympics programs worldwide were strongly advised to suspend all sport training and competition activities through 31 March 2020, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.
“We do not make these decisions lightly. Canceling events has a huge impact on more than 30,000 children and adults in our program, as well as thousands of coaches, volunteers, Unified Partners and family members,” SOSC states in a news release.” Local area programs have already begun their practices for their sports and were looking forward to having these competitions. Our first priority is the safety of not only our athletes but our coaches, volunteers, family members and SO family in general.”
RELATED - Officials: CDC confirms 2 South Carolina coronavirus cases & 5 others are 'presumptive positive,' all in 'good condition'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.