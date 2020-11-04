SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office said two caregivers were arrested by the Special Victims Unit following an investigation for abuse of a vulnerable adult.
According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Eboney Temera Faith Hunter and 19-year-old Tijoun Azious Barner were caregivers at a community home for special needs adults and are accused of not only assaulting the victim but failing to report it as well on Aug. 18. Once the next shift at the home came on duty and observed the victim’s injuries, they immediately reported the incident to SLED’s Vulnerable Adult Unit, who then informed Spartanburg County's Special Victims Unit.
The sheriff's office said during the course of the investigation, both suspects eventually confessed to assaulting the victim with different weapons.
Officials said both Hunter and Barner are charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Failure to Report.
More news: https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/elections/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.