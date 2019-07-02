GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spectrum was reporting TV outages in the Upstate on Tuesday morning.
According to DownDetector, Spectrum began having issued around 2:30 a.m.
DownDetector's Live Outage Map showed Spectrum outages across the East Coast and in southern California just after 11 a.m.
Spectrum did not have any information about the outage on their website or social media pages of of 11:15 a.m.
