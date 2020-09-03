TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department says there will be a change in the speed limit on Main Street from Roe Center Court all the way to McElhany Road. Currently the posted speed is 30 mph but within 60 days, drivers will see it dropped to 25 mph.
The City Administrator said today this has been in the works for awhile.
"It's been a long-standing goal of the city to improve safety as you come through our Main Street. Its where we have alot of businesses and pedestrians and interactions," Eric Vinson said.
The announcement was made on the Travelers Rest Police Department's Facebook page and drew reactions from those supporting the change and disapproving.
"The City requested that we look at lowering the speed limit, we felt it was a little too fast coming through town in our Main St environment, so we made a request that they lower that speed limit to a 25 mph zone," Vinson said.
The City says the changes will go into effect within the next 60 days.
