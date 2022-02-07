GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This Valentine's Day, Table 301 is offering a romantic cool-along date night in the comfort of your own home.
Table 301 said on Feb. 11, you can learn how to cook Surf and Turf and sides step-by-step during a virtual class taught by Chef Rodney Freidank.
The menu includes Braveheart Black Angus Beef Filet Mignon and Sautéed Shrimp, along with Hors D'oeuvres, dessert and an optional wine pairing. The virtual class starts at $85 for two people.
Here's how it works:
- Order your meal ingredients box by Tuesday, Feb. 8 through the website or by calling Table 301 catering at 864-271-8431
- Pick up your box of ingredients on Thursday, Feb. 10 or Friday, Feb. 11 between noon and 3 p.m. from Table 301 Catering. The new address is 68 Global Drive.
- On Friday, Feb. 11, log in at 6:30 p.m. to cook along with Chef Rodney live by visiting the Table 301 Facebook Page.
