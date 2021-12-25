GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As families are enjoying time off from work and school this holiday weekend, there are some professions where closing down for Christmas is not an option.
Among those, first responders.
On the eve of Christmas, first responders at the Boiling Springs Fire District remain ready for a call, like first-year firefighter Maria Cook.
"Someone has to do it, and going into a profession such as first responder, EMS, police, fire. You already know you're going to have to work different shifts, different from your family, spouses," she said.
The day starts as any other checking off their truck, doing training until they are needed out in the community.
While first responders typically can't spend the holidays with their loved ones, firefighters like Jarell Binns know how important their work is and there's still a way to feel the holiday spirit.
"It was a big adjustment for me coming into the service working my first holiday," he explained. "But once I saw the big picture of it that my family still can come up and see me and I have my family here at the fire department."
We had a chance to spend some time with that firefighter family as they ate dinner and exchanged some Christmas gifts on Friday.
"The people really make it and the people become family. You live with these people for two to three days a week so you get to know their quirks, you get to know what they like to eat. Everything, there's a lot of things you know about these people that people don't know about them," said Battalion Chief John Gilstrap.
