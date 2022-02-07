SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are investigating a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday night, according to the Spindale Police Department.
Officers said the pedestrian was hit and killed on Ledbetter Road just after 9:00 p.m. That pedestrian was later identified as 61-year-old Victor Antonio Whiteside.
According to officers, the driver fled the scene after the collision. However, officers were able to get a description of their vehicle. They described the car as a black Honda that should have extensive damage on the right side of it. They added that it should be missing the passenger side mirror and side headlight.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the officers at 828-286-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.