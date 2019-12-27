SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Spindale police said one man was found dead after a shooting early Thursday morning another man is now charged with murder.
Police said they were called to a home on Hamilton Street just after midnight Thursday and found Shawn Hamilton dead inside the residence.
After investigating, police confirmed Friday Stephon Logan had been arrested and charged with murder in the case.
No other details were immediately available.
