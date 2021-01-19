SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spindale say they are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old man.
Kahseem Omari Que-Sean Corpening has not been seen in around three weeks, according to police.
Corpening is described by police as measuring at around six feet, three inches in height and weighing around 145 pounds with curly blonde hair and brown eyes. According to police, Corpening is also known as "Beano" to some.
Spindale police say that Corpening is known to frequents the Town and Country Motel in Spindale along Reservation Dr.
Anyone with information on Corpening's whereabouts should contact the Spindale Police Department at (828)-286-3464.
