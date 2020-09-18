GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spinx Cluk Truk has made its debut in the Upstate!
The new food truck made a stop Friday at Community Tap in Greenville, offering a menu of fried chicken treats to customers out and about. Spinx aficionados can enjoy regular and buffalo chicken tenders, a chicken tender slider, canned soda, French fries, and more from the Cluk Truck.
You can find out where the Cluk Truck is going next by visiting their website, or by following the truck on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
