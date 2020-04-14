Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Spinx made the announcement they would be offering free beverages to first responders and healthcare professionals.
The company said the offer will include complimentary coffee, cappuccino, fountain drink, iced tea or bubbler beverage.
The offer is valid to military, police officers, firefighters, EMT workers, doctors, and nurses in uniform, or with valid ID. Any size drink applies to this special offer.
Spinx says this offer will be available until further notice.
