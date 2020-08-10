Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Listen up all you chicken lovers.
The Spinx Company has launched a new food truck to spread the company's legendary chicken across the Upstate.
"The Cluk Truk" is a state-of-the-art food truck, serving the same chicken that is sold at Spinx convenience stores across the Upstate, but allowing fans to enjoy it in a new setting.
The following menu items will be featured via The Cluk Truk:
- Chicken Tenders - original or spicy
- Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap
- Chicken Tender Slider
- Chicken Tender Sandwich
- Cole Slaw
- French Fries
- Canned Sodas & Spinx Water
The food truck will be available for booking beginning this fall. Until then, it can be found at various Spinx locations across the Upstate.
“We are so excited to offer a new and enjoyable way to serve the Upstate community,” says Stewart Spinks, Founder and Chairman of The Spinx Company. “This has been a long-time dream in the making, and we believe that it will provide a unique way to introduce our legendary fried chicken to even more people across the state.”
To locate the food truck, the community is encouraged to keep a close eye on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Spinxcluktruk, or by visiting their website here.
