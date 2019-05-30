GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said the airport’s main runway was closed Thursday evening after a jet’s brakes locked up after landing.
Dudley Brown said Delta flight 1342 encountered the brake issue after landing and while preparing to taxi in.
Brown said no arrivals or departures will be allowed until the plane can be towed to the terminal.
Check GSP's website to check for flight delays and other arrival ad departure info.
