GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A spokesperson for the Murdaugh family is denying allegations that Alex and Maggie Murdaugh's marriage was in jeopardy.
People magazine is reporting that Maggie went to see a divorce attorney a few weeks before the murders took place.
A spokesperson for the Murdaugh family had this to say regarding the allegations:
"The most recent allegations by People Magazine regarding the state of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s marriage are totally inconsistent with what we have been told by friends and family members. Also, we have reviewed many years of text messages on Alex’s phone, and the conversations between Alex and Maggie portray a very loving relationship. It is our hope that the media will continue to focus on covering the investigation of the person or people responsible for the murder of Maggie and Paul and not reporting salacious stories with no credible sources connected to the Murdaugh family."
