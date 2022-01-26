ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Upstate mother and former middle school nurse accused of shoving an 11-year-old girl at a youth basketball game is no longer employed with the Anderson County School District 5, according to district officials.
Mandy Erlenkeuser was arrested on Friday after the incident at the basketball game. She was charged with assault and battery, third degree, according to Anderson police.
Anderson School District 5 says Erlenkeuser's last day of employment was January 25. However, her attorney said he hasn't seen the paperwork.
Nyneka Young, the mother of the 11-year-old girl, says that these last few days have been very emotional.
"It was hurtful, we cried together and I have encouraged her to keep playing basketball, but she didn’t attend her last game due to a lot of emotions," Young said. "It’s definitely taking a toll, it’s a big topic right now she’s hearing about it at school and she's currently doing counseling."
The last time Young's daughter stepped on to a basketball court, Young says she was shoved by Erlenkeuser.
According Young, her daughter fouled Erlenkeuser's daughter during the basketball game, which caused Erlenkeuser to come on to the court.
"That’s what the referees and the coaches are there for," Young says.
Police charged Erlenkeuser after reviewing surveillance video of the incident.
Erlenkeuser's attorney, Kyle White, says that Mandy ran to her own daughter's aid when she was on the ground, but never shoved or struck the 11-year-old girl.
He says in a lawsuit filed by the Erlenkeuser family that she is the one who is being victimized on social media ever since the initial incident.
White also released a statement on Erlenkeuser's employment status at Anderson 5, saying:
"We are not aware of Mandy receiving any formal termination documents. If the district does succumb to the social media pressure and terminate Mandy from her job as a school nurse, that would be very wrong and disappointing, and would be devastating for Mandy and her family."
Nyneka Young says she believes Erlenkeuser should be held accountable. Young says that her family is now seeking legal representation.
FOX Carolina has reached out to law enforcement for footage of the incident.
PREVIOUSLY: Lawsuit filed by mother accused of shoving child at basketball game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.