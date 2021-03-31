Medical Marijuana-South Carolina

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, speaks to reporters about a medical marijuana bill he has supported for seven years on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Davis said he thinks the bill can pass this year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow medical marijuana use in South Carolina has again made it to the Senate floor.

The Republican lawmaker who has pushed for the proposal over the past seven years says he thinks it can finally pass. But even with Sen. Tom Davis’ optimism, there are still stumbling blocks. Law enforcement and some trade groups of doctors oppose the bill like they do with most medical marijuana legislation. The bill also faces a deadline to pass through the Senate by next week or it becomes almost impossible for the House to take it up this session.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

