A look at the workout class to honor Carli Soukup, the Greenville County school teacher that died following a hit-and-run last month (FOX Carolina, July 10, 2021)
A look at the workout class to honor Carli Soukup, the Greenville County school teacher that died following a hit-and-run last month (FOX Carolina, July 10, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Sportsclub announces that they are holding special sessions on July 10 to raise money in honor of the Greenville teacher that died following a fatal hit-and-run on the Swamp Rabbit Trail last month.

Sportsclub will hold three classes throughout the morning that include some of Carli's favorite group fitness classes, according to Sportsclub.

Donations will go to Carli's Legacy, a fund set up in Carli's' honor. Carli's Legacy aims to help Greenville County students get counseling in times of need and provide heightened safety along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 

To learn more about Carli's Legacy, please visit Carli's Legacy (carlibrewersoukup.org).

