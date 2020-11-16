COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A section of South Carolina's capital city was without power Monday after a squirrel caused equipment damage.
Dominion Energy spokesman Matt Long told The State the squirrel that caused the outages in downtown Columbia was killed while damaging the equipment.
Long says another outage was reported after a dump truck hit some wires in the city.
By 11:45 a.m., nearly 1,800 had customers had reported outages. Power has since been repaired in downtown Columbia.
Long says crews are working to make repairs in the areas affected by the second outage.
