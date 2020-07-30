SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced Thursday they are now offering no-cost, no-order testing at its COVID-19 testing facility in Spartanburg.
The facility is located at the former Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership site at 1035 N. Church Street.
People who visit the facility can have a specimen collected without leaving their vehicles, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spartanburg Regional’s testing sites in Cherokee and Union counties also will begin offering no-cost, no-order testing next week, officials said.
A fourth testing location is anticipated to open in August near Pelham Medical Center in Greer. These sites are in addition to pop-up testing events held throughout the area in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and other community partners.
